Late Mohbad Bags Two Awards In Ghana

Mohbad, the late Nigerian singer Ilerioluwa Oladimeji Aloba who died 12 September 2023, has received two posthumous awards in Ghana.

The Supreme Dynamic Talent Academy Awards in Ghana honored the singer, who died at the age of 27, as Supreme African Street-Hop Artist of the Year and Supreme African Song of the Year (Beast and Peace).

The singer was expected to receive his award nomination and approval letter before passing away in controversial circumstances.

The prestigious award’s organizers also honored the late singer by creating a new award category that will be given to the best artists each year.

He was immortalized as Supreme Imole Rookie Street-Pop Artiste of the Year.

Since his death, many celebrities have called for justice for the late singer.