Christmas Message: ‘Tinubu’s Administration’ll Wipe Away Your Tears’ — Akpabio Assures Nigerians

Senate President Godswill Akpabio, at the weekend, urged Nigerians to remain hopeful despite the hard times they are experiencing.

In a Christmas message by Eseme Eyiboh, Akpabio’s Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, he said the pains which Nigerians are going through due to the removal of petroleum subsidy was for the good of everyone.

He called on Christians to pray and be hopeful because “Nigeria will also overcome its current challenges and today’s pain will surely produce joyful gains in a very short time.”

“On behalf of my family and constituents, the Senate of the Federal Republic of Nigeria and indeed the entire National Assembly, I wish to sincerely congratulate all our Christian brothers and sisters on the celebration of the feast of Christmas, which marks the birth of Jesus Christ.

“As you celebrate, I urge you not only to merry but also, continue to pray for our dear country Nigeria and our leaders. Show love to one another and continue to reflect on the life of Jesus Christ, especially his humility, sacrifice, love for neighbour and loyalty to God and constituted authority,” the statement read.

Akpabio also asked Nigerians not to give up on their leaders, particularly the present government of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

“I am confident that with your prayers and support, the current administration will wipe away your tears in the no distant time.

“In this season of joy, may Jesus’ birth echo within us all, guiding our thoughts, our words, and our actions. May His hope reignite our spirits, encouraging us to spread love and kindness to those around us. Each small act of goodwill can illuminate a life, bringing light to the darkest corners of our world.

“Christmas is a time when hope fills the air, when merriment and goodwill permeate our hearts. Yet, amidst the glittering lights and festive cheer, it is essential to remember the reason for this season – the birth of our Saviour, Jesus Christ. In a world grappling with uncertainty, strife, and challenges, Jesus remains the beacon of hope, offering solace and assurance to all who seek Him,” he added.