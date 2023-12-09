Dangote Refinery Recieves First Crude Oil Cargo, To Receive Another In Three Weeks

In a major step towards increasing Nigeria’s local refining capacity, Dangote Refinery says it has received its first one million barrels of Agbami crude grade from Shell International Trading and Shipping Company Limited (STASCO)

In a Friday statement, the Refinery disclosed that the cargo sailed to the facility’s Single-Point Mooring (SPM) where it was discharged into the refinery’s crude oil tanks.

“The STASCO cargo contained one million barrels from Agbami and sailed to Dangote Refinery’s Single Point Mooring (SPM) where it was discharged into the refinery’s crude oil tanks,” it said.

According to the company, the inaugural one million barrels of crude supply, which represents the first phase of the six million barrels to be supplied to its refinery by several suppliers, should sustain the initial 350,000 barrels per day needed for the commencement of crude production at its facility.

It also said that the next four cargoes will be supplied by the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL) in two to three weeks while the final six cargoes will be supplied by ExxonMobil.

“This supply will facilitate the initial run of the refinery as well as kick-start the production of diesel, aviation fuel, and LPG before subsequently progressing to the production of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS),” it said.

Following the commissioning in May by ex-President Muhammadu Buhari after years of delay, the facility in the Lekki area of Lagos State is billed as Africa’s largest oil refinery.

Built by Africa’s richest man Aliko Dangote with the ability to process 650,000 barrels a day when at full capacity, the facility was expected to begin operations in June but did not owing to a lack of crude oil supply.