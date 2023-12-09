Dino Melaye Debunks Collecting N3bn From Atiku, Dangote For Kogi Guber

Peoples Democratic Party’s governorship candidate in Kogi State, Dino Melaye has refuted reports of collecting N3 billion from the Party’s presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar and businessman Aliko Dangote for the Kogi elections in November.

Melaye who disclosed this at a dinner organised in his honour by members of his campaign organisation, in Abuja, described the claims as the handiwork of his detractors who wanted to derail his campaign.

According to him, the speculation that he collected “N1 billion from Atiku and N2 billion from Dangote was fake news peddled by betrayers.

“One of the lessons is that the east now know more than ever before, that they cannot become governor alone. You will have to collaborate with other zones to become governor.

“The second lesson is also for those of us from the west. Next time, we should listen to the words of wisdom from our elders and not from commercialized characters who because of their individual and selfish interests created problems for us.

“Because at the end of the day, what our elders have been saying that this will be the worst (election) for us, is eventually what happened.”