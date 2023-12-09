Khloe Berated As She Gets Candid On Why She Did Brazilian Butt Lift Surgery (Video)

Khloe Abiri, the former housemate of BBNaija’s “Double Wahala,” shared for the first time her true motivation for undergoing Brazilian Butt Lift (BBL surgery) and other body modifications.

In a recent episode of the Bahd and Boujee podcast, which was hosted by Tolanibaj, her junior colleague, and Moet Abebe, a well-known OAP, she disclosed this.

Debunking claims of peer pressure and trolling, Khloe disclosed that her obsession with her body was the main reason she got her BBL.

She described how she used to be against domestic surgeries but eventually came to the realisation that she needed to gain confidence, which is why she underwent BBL and other body enhancement.

In her words, “The reason why I did my body; this is the first time I am saying why I did my body. It’s not because people are out there saying I have a big stomach; I can decide to slim it. I actually did my body because I actually love to wanna fuck myself. Like standing in the mirror and I look at myself and saying gaddamn it. I did my body for my self confidence.”

READ MORE: “I Changed My Religion Because I Love My Husband” — Mercy Aigbe Reveals (Video)

After making her revelations, netizens reacted,

Nora Okeke wrote: “80% of una celebrities are messed up.”

Triplets Chops and Catering wrote, “It is actually safe to keep quiet and avoid some podcast/interviews while you keep people guessing over your intellectual prowess”.

Chisom Fave wrote: “Tufiakwa BBN ladies are a mess, who go marry?”

Shez Cute wrote: “It’s how they wanna sound like black Americans so bad, thereby sounding senseless and pathetic at the same time.”

Eyebreak D Rules wrote: “When buying a new body, please endeavor to buy some Sense cos Wtf?”

Jess Cee wrote: “These people look attractive until they open their mouth.”

Watch the video below…