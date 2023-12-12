Edo 2024: My Years Of Experience Makes Me Best To Succeed Obaseki — Ighodalo

Asue Ighodalo, former Chairman of Nigeria Breweries Plc, has averred he is the best man to succeed Governor Godwin Obaseki of Edo State, having worked in the background for several years.

He disclosed that he worked with former Governor Adams Oshiomhole from 2008 to 2016; and also Obaseki, whose tenure will end in 2024.

Describing himself as a bonafide Edo citizen from Ewohimi in Edo Central, Ighodalo stated that he was nobody’s candidate but he’s ready to bring his experience of serving as chairman of various companies to bear when he gets the nods of the electorate next year to govern the State.

The chairman of Alaghodaro Summit said he was offering himself for service because of his desire to make Edo strong economically, noting that there were several parts of the economy that could be used to provide for the people and take them out of poverty.

The State, he said, deserves good infrastructures, such as good roads, pipe-borne water, good hospitals, good schools and many others.

According to him, it was a tough decision for him to leave the private sector for politics, however, he is prepared for the rigours of the job which demands integrity.

“I am here to serve the state and I can say I am the best man for the job. I hear people saying I am someone’s candidate but I can tell you that I am nobody’s candidate. All I will do is to bring my experience to bear having been chairman of several top companies.

“It was a tough decision resigning from those positions. I’m coming from a comfort zone and you put all of that down to say you want to do things for your people. I have the ability to do things for many more people having done for fewer people in the corporate world.

“All of the experience and connections I have had over the years would be brought to bear. I am committed and convinced that I can do it. It looks uncertain but even it will be certain in God’s name.

“I pledge to give youths the opportunity to serve in my government because the youths have talents to build the state. Be assured that I am fully committed to the upliftment of our state and I will give my life to ensure that,” he declared.

Ighodalo added that he would build on the successes of past governments in the State while ensuring that other policies would be fine-tuned to meet current needs.

The Peoples Democratic Party aspirant further called on stakeholders to bury their hatchet and work for the success of the Party in the State.