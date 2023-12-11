I’m Not Obaseki’s Candidate, Neither Am I Labour Party’s Moneybag — Akpata

Former president of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA), Olumide Akpata, has disclosed that his governorship ambition is not being sponsored by Edo State Governor, Godwin Obaseki.

The Labour Party (LP) aspirant noted that there is no truth that Obaseki would back him if his preferred candidate in the Peoples Democratic Party lost the ticket.

According to him, those alleging that he was attempting to buy the LP ticket with cash were displaying immaturity.

While speaking to newsmen in Benin when he appeared as the Special Guest at the award day of the 2023 Press Week of the Edo State Council of the Nigeria Union of Journalists, he made the clarifications at the weekend.

“That I am sponsored by Godwin Obaseki is an unfounded and baseless rumour. It was bandied around by two irresponsible online blogs that I shall be going after with all the venom that I can muster because my approach to fake news is that you nip it in the bud and you deal with it before it festers.

“It has also been bandied around by some disgruntled politicians, including in my party, and I said to them that it is a very weak argument or reasoning.

“My relationship with the governor has never been hidden, so it is only politicians who don’t know how to agree to disagree that quickly conclude that when two contenders sit together, they must belong to the same camp.

“In the old Bendel State, my father’s elder brother, Senator Olu Akpata, was in the UPN in 1979, his cousin, Tayo Akpata, was the Chairman of NPN in the same state. They had lunch and dinner together.

“The family I belong to are honourable people. Those who know the Akpata family in Benin know that we are honourable people. If I cannot go into politics on my own, and get the prize that I am looking for I will stay at home.

“I am a successful lawyer. Politics is not my job. It is out of interest that we have come to the rescue of this state and Nigeria. I cannot be the hireling of anybody,” he said.

Reacting to being a moneybag, Akpata said, “As the Americans would say, I put my money where my mouth is and you know, these people who say I am a moneybag have been spending before I came into the scene. So, I just wonder what the issue really is. You know when people get uncomfortable with a competition that they cannot match up to, they must look for something to say.

“They are only giving a dog a bad name to hang it. The LP is not as financially buoyant as the other parties. So it is important that all of us who are true party members come together and help our party. I shrug off the claim that I am a moneybag. However, Politics is expensive all over the world,” he added.