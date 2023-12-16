‘FG Taking Us Back And Forth, We’re Not Happy’ — Kanu’s Family Faults S’Court Verdict

Family of the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, have rejected the Supreme Court’s verdict that denied him freedom over terrorism charges.

Kanu’s younger brother, Emma, who told newsmen that the Court’s verdict was unfortunate, added that no family member is happy about it.

According to him, the Federal Government is rigmarolling on the case.

He said, “It is extremely unfortunate that the Supreme Court could come up with such a judgment.

“This case began from the Federal High Court which of course lacked the jurisdiction to try Nnamdi Kanu from here, through High Court to the Appeal Court that discharged and acquitted him and then a stay of execution was filed against Mazi Nnamdi Kanu and it was granted on civil proceedings which is very wrong. Legally, it is wrong. But it was granted.

“I believe, there is no due diligence in this case and for those who have been handling the matter before now, there was no due diligence.

“Now taking the case back again and having acknowledged in the court today by the judge that delivered this judgment that the way and manner Mazi Nnamdi Kanu was brought back to Nigeria was illegal. He agreed with the Appeal Court that it was extra-ordinary rendition. He said the invasion of his house was also illegal and that the security agents acted irresponsibly.

“He said also that the revocation of Mazi Nnamdi Kanu’s bail was wrong and that it shouldn’t have happened in the first place, but he concluded by saying that the appeal by the Federal Government was granted, while the cross-appeal was not allowed, referring the case to square one, that is where we came from, which is the Federal High Court Abuja.

“Bearing in mind that some of the charges have been quashed, which all know was the truth, where are they going to start from? Of course, what is left is a bailable offence which Nnamdi Kanu never committed.

“So, I am yet to understand what is actually playing out, but I can assure that we are not happy and nobody is happy.”