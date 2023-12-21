Fubara Committed To Peace Agreement, Didn’t Sign Under Pressure – Commissioner

Joe Johnson, Rivers State Commissioner for Information, says his principal, Governor Siminalayi Fubara did not sign a peace agreement with his predecessor, Nyesom Wike, under force but of his own will.

Speaking on Channels Television’s programme on Wednesday, Johnson disclosed this.

“I was in that meeting and the governor did not negotiate from the place of weakness.

“There was no pressure from anywhere; when people disagree, they come to the round table and settle.

“There is nothing to doubt it (the agreement), we have gone beyond the issue as to who signed, and who didn’t sign,” Johnson added when asked whether the Governor signed the peace agreement.

The President, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, had on Monday met with Fubara and Wike at the Aso Villa in Abuja to find lasting solution to the protracted political impasse in Rivers.

After Monday’s meeting, the President directed that the warring parties withdraw all matters instituted in the courts by Fubara, and his team, and that the leadership of Martin Amaewhule in the Rivers State House of Assembly be recognised, and not that of Edison Ehie.

Amaewhule and his 26 allies were also said to have been reinstated in the House following the presidential directive.

Also, nine commissioners who resigned from Fubara’s cabinet would be reinstated, according to the agreement.

On whether or not Fubara signed the document or not, the Commissioner noted that no price is too high for peace.

“The Bible that we all profess says we should pursue peace will all men at all cost.

“Mr Governor is a stickler for the rules, and if His Excellency, the President has intervened, he (Fubara) is not a man of perfidy. He will not say something and do the other.

“In the next couple of hours, I will be unveiling some of the approvals His Excellency has already given as an indication that he is prepared for peace. It’s part of the process to show that we are committed to it (agreement),” Johnson said