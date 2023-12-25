‘Have Confidence In S’Court Judges’ – Kano Gov., Yusuf Urges Supporters

As Kano State anticipates the Supreme Court’s ruling on Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf’s appeal, he beckoned on residents to trust the judges of the apex court.

Yusuf spoke during the launch of Corporate Security training for 2500 youths at Sani Abacha Stadium on Sunday, just as he commended the judges commitment to justice.

While ssuring his supporters of a favorable outcome in his Supreme Court appeal against the Court of Appeal’s decision, which nullified his election, the Governor highlighted the training initiative as part of his administration’s efforts to create employment opportunities for the state’s youth.

“I want to use this opportunity to commend the Supreme Court Judges for their commitment to justice and fairness.

“I will also want to call on the people to have confidence in them and continue to respect their integrity,” Yusuf said.

The training, set to commence at the Corporate Security Training School with a new security syllabus, targets beneficiaries from all 44 local government areas.

Upon completion, participants will be offered job placements within State Ministries, Departments and Agencies as well as Local Government Areas.