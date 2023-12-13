“He Isn’t Much Of Himself” — Friend Of Wizkid, Tufab, Expresses Concern For The Musician

Tufab, a close friend of popular musician Ayodeji Ibrahim Balogun, better known as Wizkid, has voiced concerns about his recent media appearances.

The former musician, now popular Instagram personality took to his account to express concern for his long term friend, Big Wiz.

His recent actions, in his opinion, are unusual for him, and he is positive that this is due to lingering grief over his mother’s passing.

He acknowledged that although it seems like Wizkid is enjoying life, at the same time what he is going through cannot be explained.

Tufab disclosed he lost his own mother 17 years ago and Wizkid was there for him which is why he is trying to reciprocate his old friend’s kindness.

In his words;

“concerned for the man ❤️ only those that really know can see that this guy isn’t so much of himself this period. Stay strong champ❤️

He’s enjoying life & at the same time what he’s going through can’t be explained. Only if you’ve been there, b4 u can understand. He’s trying hard to distract the pain. But eventually, he’ll be fine. Love you my bro❤️👑”

See his post below