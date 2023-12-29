I’m Qualified To Be President Of Nigeria – Adeleke

Governor Ademola Adeleke of Osun State, has posited that he is qualified to be Nigeria’s President.

According to him, he would not hesitate to take the opportunity if it arose to contest for the number one seat in the country.

Adeleke however said his future political ambitions when he leaves his seat as Governor are in God’s hands.

Speaking in a chat with Arise News, he said: “I’m qualified to be the President of Nigeria, so why not? If God says that it’s time for me to become president, I will grab it and take care of my people. I’m not going to say no, anything can happen.”

He furthered that he is working round the clock to make sure that Osun is seen as a great State.

He added that he has so far provided palliative measures to alleviate the challenges that the people may face, as well as commenced works that he has in mind for the development of the State.

“I’ve already formed a lot of committees and they are bringing everything. I’m working 24/7 to make sure that Osun is great.

“I inherited a huge debt, about almost forty-something billion. So I started paying them half salary slowly, little by little. I think I have paid about four times now, the fifth one is coming. And then, the pensioners, I’m paying them too… I gave them free medical care and all that. So that’s part of the palliatives to cushion. Even the health care,” he said.