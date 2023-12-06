“Kaduna Bombing Regrettable”- Army Chief Apologises, Vows To Prevent Future Incidents

The Chief of Army Staff (COAS) Lieutenant General Taoreed Lagbaja, on Tuesday, described the deadly airstrike that killed dozens of people and injured several others in Kaduna State as regrettable.

Recall that 85 persons were killed in an air strike by the Nigerian Army at Tudun Biri village in the Igabi Local Government Area of the State, in one of the country’s deadliest military bombing accidents.

During his visit to the north-western state yesterday, Lagbaja emphasized that under his leadership, the army will take measures to ensure that such a tragedy does not happen again in future.

He said: “My assessment of that unfortunate incident of Sunday, December 3, 2023, is that it is grave, regrettable. We will do everything possible to prevent such an occurrence from happening again in the conduct of our operations going forward.

“I have gone round to visit and interact with the members of the community. I have come again to the hospital to see the injured. This will help me to know the level of expertise I need to put on the table in conducting the inquiry into what happened.”

INFORMATIO NIGERIA reports that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu on Tuesday, ordered an investigation after the army acknowledged one of its drones accidentally struck Tudun Biri village as residents were celebrating a Muslim festival.