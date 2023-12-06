Edo Guber: “I’ll Not Supervise What’s Unfair And Unjust” – Obaseki Speaks On Deputy’s Ambition

Governor Godwin Obaseki has vowed not to support what he described as ‘not fair and just,’ amid Edo State’s gubernatorial race.

This is coming following the declaration of interest in the governorship election by the his Deputy, Philip Shaibu.

Obaseki reiterated his earlier assertion that the people of the state would determine Shaibu’s fate.

The Governor made this known during an interview with BBC pidgin on Tuesday, insisted that as a leader he would never be part of any endeavor that is not fair and just.

He said: “He declare for himself now, no be me go decide whether my deputy, na Edo people go sit down and decide. Dem go say, this deputy, e get wetin e take to run the state?

“Let’s look at his background, antecedents if he has maybe and if he doesn’t have and in any case, the Edo people would decide how we would do the governorship whether it would be turn by turn or it will be based on equity, fairness and justice. To say okay, this people have done before.

“As a leader, I will sit down and supervise. What is not fair, just and will help Edo unite, my hands are not there.”

“Everybody needs nurturing and mentoring but not to the extent of teleguiding you. He can support and help you to make your decisions but ultimately at the end of the day it is for democracy, the people must decide who will lead them.”