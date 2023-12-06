Korra Obidi Lashes Out At Ex-Husband, Justin Dean Over Failure To Pay School Fees

Popular dancer, Korra Obidi has blasted her ex-husband Justin Dean for neglecting to pay their first daughter, June’s school tuition.

The American entertainer expressed her dissatisfaction on Facebook Live, revealing that Dean continues to refuse to pay his share of June’s school fees and doesn’t contribute to food or health care.

She explained that Athena would soon be joining and that this would not be easy for her, which was why she was speaking up.

Korra disclosed that Justin Dean ceased making payments since July, but she was unaware of this until she received a notice from the school threatening to expel June.

This alert caused her to pay off all of the outstanding debt, which extended until the end of the year.

She continued by saying that although Dean can afford to pay solicitors, he cannot forgo $850 in school expenses for his daughter, which she deemed to be an unimportant priority.

Watch video: https://www.instagram.com/reel/C0dy2kBPqFI/?igshid=MzRlODBiNWFlZA==