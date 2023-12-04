Kano Governor’s SSA, Accomplice Arrested For Diverting Palliatives For PWDs, Widows

The Kano State Government, having discovered a warehouse filled with diverted food palliatives, has ordered the arrest of Tasiu Al’amin Roba, a Senior Special Assistant (SSA) of the Governor in connection with the diversion.

The Kano Police Command also arrested in connection with the diversion, Abdulkadir Muhammad, Roba’s alleged accomplice.

The duo are expected to be transferred to the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) for further investigation.

State Governor Abba Yusuf, led government officials and journalists to the warehouse at Sharada Industrial Estate on Saturday.

Yusuf, who said the culprits would be punished, directed the Commissioner of Police to take over the warehouse and conduct an investigation to identify all the suspects.

While briefing the Governor during the visit, Rabiu Amour, a community leader, said thousands of bags — branded with the Governor’s portrait and designed as palliatives — were discovered to be repackaged.

“We know these food items are meant to be distributed to less privileged people, therefore we decided to make a whistle blow. This is our contribution to the good efforts of the governor, he is trying his best to help the downtrodden but some people within the system are sabotaging him,” Amour said.

The Agriculture Commissioner, Danjuma Mahmoud, said the food items were meant to be distributed to Persons With Disabilities (PWDs) and widows of deceased members of the armed forces and other security agencies.

“You will recall that after the official unveiling of the distribution of food items meant for the less privileged as palliatives to crush the impact of fuel subsidy removal, the government later set aside another large portion of the palliatives specifically to be distributed to people with special needs like in the society.

“Besides people with special needs, the last round of palliatives were also meant for families and widows of members of the armed forces, the army, navy, airforce, police, and that of the sister agencies like immigration, prison services, customs, civilians defence, road safety, and Hisbah vigilante,” Mahmoud said.