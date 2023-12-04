Five Die, 11 Injured In Akwa Ibom Auto Crash

No fewer than five persons have been confirmed dead while eleven others reportedly sustained degrees of injuries in a fatal auto crash that occurred on Saturday along the Calabar to Itu highway.

The accident, which occurred at about 3 pm, was between a Nissan Caravan with registration number GWB532XY and a Mark Truck with no registration number.

Confirming the horrible incident, the Sector Commander, Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) in the state, Mr Matthew Olonisaye, disclosed this in a statement issued in Uyo and made available to newsmen on Sunday.

Olonisaye attributed the crash to speeding and warned road users, especially motorists, against speeding, wrong-way drive and indiscriminate parking.

He said: “A fatal crash occurred on Saturday, December 2, 2023, along Itu-Calabar road by Ayadehe at about 1510 hrs.

“The crash involved a Nissan Caravan with Registration number GWB532XY and a Mark Truck with NO registration number.

“Eleven males and five females were involved, and three out of the five females and two out of the eleven males involved were confirmed dead, while the remaining eleven males and females sustained injuries of various degrees.

“When the report of the incident was received, the FRSC operatives mobilised and moved over to attend to the situation. Upon arrival at the crash scene, the injured ones were moved to nearby hospitals for prompt medical attention, while the bodies of the deceased were deposited at the morgue.

“When inquiry was made as to the cause of the crash, it was gathered that the causal factor to the crash was Speed related according to eyewitnesses. After the evacuation of the victims, the road was cleared of the wreckages to enable free-flow of traffic.”