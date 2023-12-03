“I Want To Return To YBNL” – Lyta Begs Former Record Label’s Boss, Olamide

Nigerian singer, Babatunde Rahim, popularly known as Lyta, has said that he hopes to return to the YBNL Nation record label.

During an interview on ‘Ginger Yourself’ Podcast, Lyta explained that he didn’t leave YBNL “intentionally.”

He said: “I want to be back with YBNL, what I did back then [leaving YBNL Nation] wasn’t intentional.

“I didn’t hear from Olamide before leaving and after I left, he just locked up. But I’ve spoken to him since leaving. I chatted with him via Instagram on his birthday and he responded.”

When asked if Olamide is following him on Instagram, the ‘Monalisa’ crooner said, “No. He is not following anybody on Instagram.”

Recall that Lyta, in an interview in 2019, spoke about his alleged breakout from Olamide’s record label.

Meanwhile, in a separate interview, Olamide noted that Lyta requested to leave the music group after he claimed to have attracted another contract with new boss.