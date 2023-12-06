Netizens Reacts As Twin Brothers Wed Twin Sisters In Unique Ceremony (Video)

The wedding ceremony of two sets of twins, marrying twins of the opposite gender, has sparked reaction on social media as they tied the knot in traditional attire.

Two young men who bore a striking resemblance to each other were featured prominently in the video.

There was also another set of twin girls in the video, both dressed elegantly in traditional Igbo attire.

The caption accompanying the video, ‘Twins got married to twins,’ revealed that the two young men, who are twins themselves, were marrying the two female twins.

The wedding event and the subsequent photo shoot garnered significant attention on social media.

While many extended congratulations, others observed interesting details about the couples.

See some reactions below:

gmiliki22: “‎the food and drinks for the ceremony suppose be two two.”

Chinomso: “‎wow congratulations, but does twins marry two siblings?”

Stamina mum: “In Uganda they can’t allow it, they will say he’s your bro.”

pizzylove7: “‎who notice 1 is pregnant, congratulations.”

Emmie_fundx: “‎Omo one of the twin na bad guy e don quick am give one belle.”

Assorted funds: “‎I’m twins am also looking for twins way i go mingle with.”

Zehio1808: “‎Twins go to much for this family congratulations to you guys.”

realman1: “‎how Una wan take identify each others for this marriage.”

@Frank Michael: “‎I swear this is what they called blessing honestly this will be the best happy home forever I wish you all long life and more blessings.”

MARVE: “‎O lord by your mercy remember me maritally congratulations sweetheart.”

Watch video…

https://vm.tiktok.com/ZM6L74FgX/