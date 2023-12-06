New Video Of Mohbad’s Son, Liam Stirs Emotions Online (Video)

A recent video featuring Liam, the son of late singer Mohbad, playing joyfully has evoked strong feelings among internet users, with many remarking on the resemblance between the Late singer and his son.

Recall that on September 12th, the well-known singer Mohbad passed away, leaving behind a wife and a son.

Many had assumed that his son, Liam isn’t his and had been clamoring for a DNA test to be done.

A new video of Mohbad’s son playing heartily without any care in the world has further stirred the emotions of Nigerians and many have remarked that he indeed looks like his late father.

See reactions…

richylgih said: “May God guide and protect LIAM all the days of his life. The resemblance choke”

thereal_oluwabukola stated: “Person resemble hin papa like this una still dey find DNA… ỌKAN YIN O BALẸ..HAAA ori mi tun ti gbóná waaaaa”

endylight1 wrote: “Anybody when get hand for Liam papa’s death, their body no go touch ground. As them see this video , may the wr@ th of God come upon them”

Richymanny commented: “I hope his father story is been documented 😢 so he can watch how it all went down and how the people loves his father . RIP MOH 💔”

