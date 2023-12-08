Nigeria Has 44 Minerals In Demand Globally, Yet No Data About Their Quantities — Alake

Minister of Solid Minerals Development, Dele Alake, says Nigeria has 44 minerals that are demanded for globally.

Alake, who spoke when he appeared before the Senate Committee on Solid Minerals said the country has no data on the quantities of those minerals.

His words: “Previous work in the geo-data section has shown that we have about 44 minerals that are in demand, globally.

“However, we do not have data that will tell us the quantum of what we have across the country.

“What the investors or operators are doing now are partly speculative, and no big player will come into our sector, based on speculation.

“All of these are contingent on the geo-scientific data we can generate, and these things don’t come cheap.

READ ALSO: “Anyone Responsible For Kaduna Village Bombing Will Be Punished” – Tinubu Vows

“We don’t have equipment locally, we don’t have certain technical personnel. This means that we rely on international assistance.

“This means, distinguished senators, that we need your assistance in terms of budgetary allocation.”

According to him, for Nigeria to harness its mineral resources and increase its Gross Domestic Product (GDP), it must play by some rules.

“We must put in place some enduring infrastructure.

“To tackle illegal mining and other sharp practices, we must put in place a pre-emptive strategy that will reduce the proclivity to commit such vices.

“That is what my team and I decided to do when I came in through a seven-point agenda, which I announced to the world and is contained in the document I passed to you,” he added.