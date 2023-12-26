“Nigeria Safe With Tinubu As President” – Akpabio

Godswill Akpabio has assured Nigerians that the country is safe under the administration of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

It was gathered that the Senate President led this out during the Christmas service, on Monday, at the Methodist Cathedral of Unity in Abuja.

Akpabio expressed the commitment of the National Assembly to support President Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda.

He said: “Nigeria is in safe hands, I urge Nigerians not to relent in praying for Mr president for God’s wisdom to pilot the affairs of the country.

“The country would soon come out stronger where all citizens will reap dividends of democracy.”

READ MORE: Tinubu Sends Christmas Message To Nigerians

“When people write all sorts in the social media, I always say are they aware that this man has just assumed office as the President, but a lot of miracles are being expected from him because people remember how well he performed as the Governor of Lagos State from 1999 to 2007. And today Lagos is one of the largest economies in West Africa.

“For me under President Tinubu I envision a future that Nigeria is secured and people can sleep with their two eyes closed. I envision a future that our children will have gainful employment. I envision a future that Nigeria will be respected in the international community.

“I envision Nigeria that foreign direct investment will come in and many companies which had shut down will reopen for production and boost the economy. Nigeria shall be great again under President Tinubu. We need to pray for him and be patient.”