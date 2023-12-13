Nigerian Journalist Makes Nation Proud, Bags Master’s From Prestigious UK University

Nigerian journalist, Gbenga Odunsi, has bagged a master’s degree from Robert Gordon University in the United Kingdom.

Odunsi, a former Editor of Information Nigeria, was awarded ‘Masters of Science in Journalism’ at the ceremony held in Scotland on Monday, December 11.

Speaking with newsmen, the multimedia journalist said “during the course of his studies, he had various editorial opportunities with leading media establishments in Scotland, including The Press and Journal in Aberdeen, and Scottish Field Magazine in Edinburgh.”

Odunsi graduated from Olabisi Onabanjo University in 2012, but his media career had kicked off in 2008, when, as a student reporter, he freelanced for Prestige Newspaper in Ogun State.

In 2019, he obtained professional certification in Data Journalism, and in 2021, he bagged professional certifications from Reuters and BBC, respectively.

The digital journalist enrolled at the Nigerian Institute of Journalism (NIJ) in 2021 where he studied print journalism.

Trained in AP writing and editing style, Odunsi joined Aljazirah Nigeria as assistant editor in 2014, rose through the ranks to become deputy editor, and later editor in 2017. He edited News Express in 2018 before joining Information Nigeria in 2019.

In late 2022, Odunsi stepped down from editorship position at Information Nigeria — one of Nigeria’s most influential online newspapers— bringing to an end his 3-year run at the helm of publication.

Now a Publisher, Odunsi runs an online newspaper dedicated to exposing corruption, and addressing social injustices in Nigeria.

Below are photos and a video from the ceremony.