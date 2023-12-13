“I Need Prayers” – Portable Lands In Hospital Following Return From U.K. Tour

Nigerian singer, rapper, and songwriter, Habeeb Okikiola, popularly known as Portable, has landed in the hospital days after his return from a tour in the United Kingdom.

The singer was seen in several videos performing at events in the United Kingdom and hanging out with notable personalities abroad.

Following the conclusion of his tour, he has since made his way back to Nigeria.

He has been pictured at multiple get-togethers since his return, presenting gifts he received from overseas and earnings from shows to his fans.

Not long after this, the singer shared a post of himself on his Instagram story, asking his followers to please pray for him as he’s currently in the hospital.

SEE POST: