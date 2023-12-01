Nigerian UK-Based Nurse Allegedly Sacked, Deported After Praying For Dying Patient

A United Kingdom (UK) hospital has reportedly sacked a yet-to-be-identified Nigerian nurse after she was found praying for an elderly patient.

Harvey Olufunmilayo, a popular self-acclaimed online doctor disclosed this via X on Thursday.

The doctor narrated the incident to warn Nigerian doctors moving to the UK not to pray for patients.

According to, the said Nigerian health worker was deported for what he believed was unethical for health workers in the UK to bring religion to their work.

He added that it is not customary for nurses to pray for patients, but they can ask for a cleric to carry out any religious service on patients, regardless of whether they want them (the nurses) to do so.

“I just read the sad story of a Nigerian who came to the UK and was employed by an agency to work as a caregiver for elderly people. She was assigned to care for an elderly patient who was dying, and she was reported for ‘praying for the client to get better’. Yeah. She got sacked and deported.

“Praying for your patient is seen as an abuse of trust and misuse of your position. You are expected to simply do and focus on your job,” he posted.