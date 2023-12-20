“No Allocation To My Office For Six Months Over Tension With Obaseki” – Shaibu Laments

The Deputy Governor of Edo State, Philip Shaibu, has disclosed that his office has not been paid allowance for the past six months due to the rift between him and his principal, Godwin Obaseki.

Shaibu led this out on Tuesday, during the opening of the Correspondents Office in Benin, the stat’s capital.

The Deputy Governor added that he is still standing strong, running the office and engaging in other activities through goodwill and contributions from friends.

He said: “You know there is tension between the governor and I. And for six months, there has been no allocation to my office. So, whatever I am doing is contributions from friends and my goodwill; and I am still standing very strong.

“I am your ambassador anywhere I am. This is not because of politics, but because of what you have done to save my life in the cause of doing your work.

“I am also determined to make sure that in all things, Edo must be first and I am determined to strengthen institutions. I came into politics because I felt that we should have an egalitarian society.

“I came into politics to make institutions strong because that is the only way you can have the society of your dreams.

“When institutions are strong, you are able to deal with those guys that thinks they are powerful, moderate their excesses, and also promote and help the weak in the society.

“Institution does not know the rich, strong or the poor, it takes care of all strata of life. That is what I stand for, that is why I joined politics.

“That is why I have sacrificed a lot of things to make sure that Edo works. I even sacrificed my personal entitlement to make sure this institution works and in the coming weeks, I will give a stewardship of what I have done as deputy governor from 2016 to date.