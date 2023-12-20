‘We’ll Overcome Insecurity Next Year’ — FG

Having acknowledged the severity of the country’s security challenges, the Federal Government says it is committed to resolving insecurity before the conclusion of 2024.

Bello Matawalle, the Minister of Defence, conveyed this assurance in an interview with British Broadcasting Corporation Hausa.

He noted that the government is implementing a proactive strategy to confront bandits, particularly in the troubled northern regions, aiming to pre-emptively address threats before they escalate.

The Minister further expressed confidence, saying, “God’s willing, from now to November 2024, all security challenges will be overcome.”

While highlighting the measures and strategies being employed, he emphasized the importance of pre-emptive action against gunmen in their homes to neutralize potential threats.

Matawalle’s remarks come amid his ongoing feud with the current Governor of Zamfara State, Dauda Lawal Dare, over allegations of corruption and embezzlement of state funds.

Despite the personal differences, Matawalle called on the Governor to prioritize the security of Zamfara State and collaborate with security forces and the Federal Government.