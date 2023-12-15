No Ransom Paid For Rescued Corps Members — NYSC Clarifies

The National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), on Thursday, denied the payment of any ransom for the release of Prospective Corps Members (PCM) who were abducted in Zamfara State on their way to Sokoto State.

Recall that in August, gunmen kidnapped eight PCMs and a bus driver in Zamfara while they were en route from Uyo, Akwa Ibom State to Sokoto for the commencement of the one-year national service orientation course.

The Director of Press and Public Relations at NYSC, Eddy Megwa, clarified the situation in a statement saying that recent news suggesting that the Akwa Ibom Government and concerned individuals paid for the release of the kidnapped youth corps members is inaccurate.

He stressed that the NYSC, in collaboration with security agents, played a pivotal role in securing their release.

Megwa said: “to put the records straight, the release of the prospective youth corps members kidnapped in Zamfara on their way to report at the orientation camp in Sokoto State was primarily on the combined efforts of security agents and the NYSC.

“It is also noteworthy to state that no state government, individual or agency paid any amount in the guise of ransom before their release.

“The management of NYSC, since their release, is shouldering the responsibility of their medical bills where they are recuperating.”

“The management of the scheme is very much aware of different account numbers and names currently being circulated in the public, calling for financial donations toward paying ransom for the release of the prospective corps members.

“The NYSC management therefore is making an open call to parents and family members of the kidnapped youth corps members, Akwa Ibom, Zamfara Government or anybody not to fall prey to the unscrupulous elements.

“They are fraudsters taking undue advantage of the situation to defraud unsuspecting members of the public by calling for donations towards the release of the kidnapped youth corps members.

“It is however impressive to note that so far, the management of NYSC and security agents have succeeded in securing the release of four out of the eight kidnapped members without paying any amount of money.

“The scheme is also working relentlessly toward securing the release of the remaining youth corps members,” the statement added.