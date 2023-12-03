One Dead, Nine Injured As Armed Robbers Attack Ogun Poly

Hoodlums, suspected to be armed robbers have again attacked students of the Gateway Polytechnic, Sapaade, Ogun State.

During the operation, one was killed, while nine others including a landlord sustained injuries in Ode Remo in the early hours of Saturday.

The attack targeted students staying at the off-campus hostels of Sapaade, in Ode, Ipara, and Isara.

Information Nigeria reports that the incident comes four days after the Ogun State Police Command claimed to have arrested three armed robbers involved in the last robbery operation and raping of students by the hoodlums.

According to a Daily Trust source, the gun-wielding hoodlums invaded the students’ hostel around 3 am and unleashed terror on them, adding that the attack which took place in the Larufi area of Ode.

It was gathered that the robbers used heavy stones to break some windows to force their way into the hostels.

“I heard a gunshot around 3 am and when I woke up this morning, I was told they shot nine students and one landlord. They were taken to the hospital, but one died.

“They stole a car to escape,” one of the students said.

A senior lecturer at the Polytechnic who confirmed the attack said, six were shot of which one died.

“According to the story I heard, the guy that was shot (dead) is not our student, he graduated last session hopefully expecting to come back for his HND next session,” the lecturer said.

Describing the incessant attacks on students as unfortunate, he noted that the government had deviated from the agreement between the State and citizens.

“It is quite unfortunate that the government has deviated from the agreement between the State and citizens. Protection of lives and property are nothing to write home about in this country where our environment is not left out,” the lecturer added.

Meanwhile, the student union of the polytechnic has passed a vote of no confidence in Governor Dapo Abiodun over the security challenges in the students’ communities.

A statement signed by Olatunji Idowu Alexander, President of the Students’ Union read: “Sequel to the incessant robbery attack on the student of the Gateway ICT Polytechnic Saapade, the Students’ Union and students leaders of Gateway ICT Polytechnic, Saapade are exhausted with what we described as unattainable promises, miscalculated and undue priorities on insecurity by the administration of Governor Dapo Abiodun and the security apparatus within the axis of Ipara, Ode, and Isara.

“As the student union body, we expect that the institution which is just a few minutes drive to the governor’s personal residence should be dear to the heart of the governor in providing adequate security for the environment.

“The students have lost confidence in the deliverables of the administration of Governor Dapo Abiodun as it concerns students safety, they strongly condemn the absolute negligence and drastically too slow pace of responsibilities towards these concerns.

“The poor security systems, that has resulted in cases of rape, theft, killing of students, robbery, assault and destruction of properties on campus and around. The learning conditions for students on the campus have become unbearable.”

The institution’s Head of Public Relations, Adedayo Folorunsho, declined comment on the attack.

She, however, said “the security agencies should be allowed to do their job.”

Following the students’ protest last Tuesday, the management shut the institution for three days to restore normalcy.