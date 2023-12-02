Fire Guts Head Of Service Office In Abuja

The Head of Service Office in the Federal Secretariat, Abuja, has been gutted by fire on Saturday, which affected Block C in the complex.

Confirming the incident in a statement made available by the the Director of Communications, Office of the Head of Civil Service of the Federation, Muhammed Ahmed, explained that the fire was a result of an explosion from the electrical utility room situated at the Office of the Special Adviser to the President on Sustainable Goals Development.

He said: “At about 2.30 pm. today, there was a fire incident at the Block C of the Federal Secretariat, Phase II, Abuja.

“The fire was triggered by an explosion from the Electrical Utility Room on the Third Floor of Block C being used as a Solar and Inverter Room by the present occupant, Office of the Special Adviser to the President on Sustainable Development Goals.

“The incident, which was brought under control by the prompt response of personnel from the Federal, as well as the FCT Fire Services at about 5 p.m., affected the Utility Rooms on the second to the eighth floors of the building.

“The Permanent Secretaries, Common Services Office-OHCSF, Mrs. Lydia Jafiya, and Special Duties Office, Faruk Yabo, and Directors from the affected MDAs were on the ground, while the operation lasted.”