Phyno reacts as his throwback photo trends online

Renowned rapper, Chibuzor Nelson Azubuike better known as Phyno has reacted as his throwback photo leaks and trends online.

A picture of the musician from his early years is making waves on social media.

He was seen looking young, simple and less opulent like he does now.

Netizens expressed surprise at how far he had come as they reacted to the photo.

Phyno who came across the photo noted that much hasn’t changed still.

He wrote;

“Lol nothing changed still..”

READ MORE: Davido Beats Wizkid, Burna Boy, To Secure To Become Most Streamed Global Afrobeat Artist In 2023

Read some reactions below:

@Ncerres1 said: “They no know you well. That time you still no send. I still remember Enugu praise at presidential hotel.”

@kayceedolp wrote: “Still looking like a million bucks.”

@iamkezeeyto said: “Wayback when phone never say “do I** “😂”

@chrisejiofor said: “Lol the Beards changed your looks 😂😂”

@chrisozor007 wrote: “Omo 😫💔🤣

At this point, him never connect with Ezege spirit”

See post: