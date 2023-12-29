Plateau Massacre: Invaders Write Community, Threaten Fresh Attacks

Barely few days after gruesome attacks on Plateau state communities, the suspected terrorists causing havoc in the State have threatened to launch fresh attacks on another area.

According to the Deputy National Publicity Secretary of the Middle Belt Forum, Stanley Kavwam, in an interview with Arise Television on Thursday, disclosed that the terrorists had sent a letter of an imminent attack to the Pushit community in the Mangu Local Government Area, where he hailed from.

Kavwam said: “While I was driving down from Jos to this place, I received a call. A letter was sent to my own village by the terrorists that the attackers were going to invade on the 29th of this December.

“All the attacks that were orchestrated, there was a letter to that effect that was dropped by an anonymous person, intimating the residents of Mangu LGA that there would be attacks.”

Meanwhile, a security source told DAILY POST that the identities of the terrorists are not hidden.

According to him, it is an age-long issue which involves some stakeholders in the state.

The source said: “There are people deliberately frustrating the efforts of security personnel. It is a technical issue that has been there for years. But trust me, the security agencies here are looking for means to end this attack once and for all.

"Since they don't want peace, we may give them what they want."