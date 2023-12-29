Police Nab Suspects, Recover Firearms In Enugu

The Enugu State Police Command has arrested two suspects, identified as Emeka Fidelis and Sochima Okpara, with firearms and ammunition found in their possession, respectively at Ogbeke Nike and Trans-Ekulu Area.

In a statement issued by the Command’s spokesperson, DSP Daniel Ndukwe, on Thursday and made available to newsmen, revealed that the operatives of the command serving in the Unity Police Division and the Crack Squad Tactical Team arrested the two male suspects.

Daniel said: “Police operatives, serving in Unity Police Division and Crack Squad Tactical Team of the Enugu State Command respectfully, have arrested two male suspects, and recovered two firearms with eight live ammunition of .9 mm calibre from them.

“Accordingly, acting on credible information, the operatives serving in Unity Police Division, on December 17, 2023, at about 5.45 p.m., arrested one Emeka Fidelis, aged 28, at Ogbeke Nike and recovered one cut-to-size locally-made double-barrelled pistol in his unlawful possession.

“In the same vein, the operatives serving in the Crack Squad, on December 16, 2023 at about 3.30 a.m., arrested one Sochima Okpara, aged 37, while on a routine patrol duty at Trans-Ekulu, Enugu, and recovered one Beretta pistol loaded with eight rounds live ammunition of .9 mm calibre from him.

“Preliminary investigation has revealed that the suspect is a member and kingpin of Apache Tiger (also known as “Two-two”) confraternity, and has been involved in several criminal activities within Enugu metropolis.”

“Further discreet investigations into the cases are ongoing, while the suspects shall be arraigned in court and prosecuted accordingly once the investigations are concluded.”