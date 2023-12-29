Tinubu Approves Relief Support For Plateau Attacks Victims

The Federal Government has approved the immediate assistance to the victims of the attacks in local governments in Plateau State.

It was gathered that on Christmas Eve more than 100 individuals and 221 houses were destroyed in Bokkos and Barkin Ladi Areas of the state.

In a statement, the Minister of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Alleviation, Betta Edu, revealed that President Bola Tinubu issued the directive on Thursday, instructing her ministry to work in conjunction with the Plateau State Government to offer humanitarian relief to the survivors and impacted communities.

The statement read: “It was with utter shock and sadness that I received the news of the barbaric, horrendous, and senseless attacks in Plateau communities, which have left over 100 people dead and injured many, while many more are displaced.

READ MORE: Assailants Attack, Kill 14 Villagers On Christmas Eve In Plateau

“I condole with the government and people of Plateau State, especially the families of the victims of this unnecessary assault on humanity, and pray for a permanent peace in Plateau State.”

“One can only imagine the difficulties and indignities as well as the catastrophic humanitarian challenges facing the survivors and affected members of the communities.

“As a ministry directly in charge of responding to the humanitarian challenges of citizens in Nigeria, the Federal Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Alleviation has been directed by President Bola Tinubu to collaborate with the Plateau State Government to bring humanitarian succour to the survivors of the unfortunate attacks as well as the affected communities.