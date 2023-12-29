Akeredolu: Makinde Declares 3 Days Mourning In Oyo, Flag To Fly At Half Mast

Oyo State governor, Seyi Makinde, has declared three days mourning in honour of the late Rotimi Akeredolu, who was governor of Ondo State and Chairman of the South-West Governors’ Forum.

It was gathered that Makinde’s directive was contained in a statement released on Thursday in Ibadan by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr Sulaimon Olanrewaju.

The Oyo governor, who is also the Vice Chairman of the Nigerian Governors’ Forum, said that all flags at public offices in Oyo state would be flown at half-mast for three days.

Recall that Akeredolu, reportedly died from the complications of blood cancer.

However, a family source who spoke to SaharaReporters on Wednesday, disclosed that governor Akeredolu died in Lagos at the age of 67.