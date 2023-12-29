Why I Want Men To Toast Me – Sophia Momodu

Sophia Momodu, the baby mama of popular singer Davido, explained why unmarried Nigerian men should ask her out without hesitation.

The single mother of one held a Q and A session with her Instagram followers during which she answered various questions and requests.

An admirer of hers quietly took a subtle jab at her by announcing his plans to date her.

According to the admirer, if there hadn’t been someone that would gun him down for chasing her, he would have married her.

In response to this, Sophia made it known to the admirer and others that there’s nobody stopping them from making their advances.

Sophia Momodu then urged interested men to toast her.

“I for just marry you if no be say them go shoot me straight up,” the admirer wrote.

Sophia in response wrote …

“THERE’S NOBODY ANYWHERE THAT HAS THE RIGHT TO SHOOT YOU. TOAST MEEEEEEE”

See the post …