“You Can Fight But Never Involve Your Kids” – Do2dtun On Emeka Ike’s Marriage Saga

Actor, Emeka Ike’s marriage saga has prompted media personality, Oladotun Kayode, often known as Do2dtun, to provide counsel.

Michael, the son of actor, has gained media attention in recent weeks due to his involvement in the ongoing marital problems between his mother, Susan Emma, and father, Emeka Ike.

In an interview, Michael emphasized how much he hated his father and released leaked audio where Emeka Ike told him that he is his biggest issues.

In reaction to this, Do2dtun, who has also experienced a broken marriage himself, advised couples never to involve children in their fights.

He reiterated his statement he once made, saying that using kids as weapons means you don’t love them.

In his words: “You can fight but never involve the kids. if I were the interviewer, I won’t let the child on. I think in all we do, we need to apply a little more pressure when it comes to our ethics. I get it but I’ll rather she says it herself not through the child. When you involve kids as a weapon to fight your partner, you don’t love them. You will think anyone will grow up and be a better father or Mother doing that? no! You just scarred him by letting him do that interview. Fight dirty if you care to but don’t ever use the kids.They said “don’t bring a knife to a gun fight” great! but don’t use the child as the gun or knife in a fight.”

