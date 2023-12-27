Portable Beats Charles Okocha In Celebrity Boxing Fight (Video)

Controversial Nigerian street artist, Habeeb Okikiola, aka Portable has emerged the winner of the celebrity boxing fight against popular Nollywood actor Charles Okocha.

INFORMATION NIGERIA reports that the fight, which was organized and hosted by Heritage Boxing Entertainment, held at Landmark Beach in Victoria Island, Lagos State, started after 1am and lasted about 40 minutes, on Wednesday.

It was gathered that the pair had finally settled their scores after Portable alleged contractual issues, which led them to engage in an online feud over an alleged N40m rip-off.

According to PUNCH, the Zaazu crooner claimed that Okocha cheated him out of the money, only sending him a small amount, contrary to a contractual agreement.

In Round One, Portable took the early lead with a confident start.

He also took full control of the ring and looked to find his range from several jabs to the body of Okocha, who was wearing a red top and red shorts.

However, in Round Two, Okocha was back in the game as he had been avoiding blows from Portable, and everything seemed to be in his favour.

Okocha gained more ground than Portable had in the entire bout, and he did not give up on amassing more points despite being in the pole position to win.

In Round Four, the two celebrity boxers were tired, but Portable was still throwing some direct punches, which caught Okocha unaware.

Meanwhile, when the referee called for Round Five to decide the winner, both of them declined to continue and this led to the eventual announcement of Portable as the winner.