Private Varsity Students Should Be Included In Loan Scheme — Dogara To Tinubu

Yakubu Dogara, former Speaker, House of Representatives on Saturday appealed to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, to include private university students as beneficiaries in its Students Loan Scheme.

He, made the appeal, weekend, at the 13th convocation ceremony of the Achievers University, Owo, Ondo state.

According to him, “let me appeal to the Federal government to consider the plight being faced by students of tertiary institutions.

“While commending the students loan scheme of this present administration, l join my voice in the call for the inclusion of private university students in the student loan scheme of this administration as part of the palliatives measures since they are also Nigerians.

“The scheme should also be properly managed for the benefits of the teeming youths of this country both in private and public tertiary institutions

Dogara said that since underemployment and unemployment are bedmates of poverty, eliminating them must be the focal point of government’s policies.

“If we don’t ever make it to the point where we can have a rational conversation about economic justice, it would not be because it’s impossible to achieve but because we lack the right leadership.

“We have talked so much about ending so many things in Nigeria, now is the time to talk about creating wealth and ending poverty.”