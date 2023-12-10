Nasarawa Varsity Female Student Commits Suicide Over Depression

Maikeffi Redemption Sarah, 21, a Microbiology student of the Nasarawa State University (NSUK), Keffi, has reportedly taken her own life.

The female student tragically took her own life by ingesting a poisonous substance.

It’s believed that deep emotions and depression led to this incident, which occurred at an off-campus lodge near the Family and Friends Hotel area, opposite the State University at the weekend.

Confirmation of the incident came from her male friend who shared the news on Facebook, as reported by Vanguard.

“We spoke with her Thursday evening and she was to come to Akwanga from Keffi, attend a wedding today Saturday, then go back tomorrow Sunday, just for me to hear of her sudden death” he said.

It was gathered that some students and neighbours made efforts to save her from the unfortunate incident by using palm oil but it proved abortive.

READ ALSO: Katsina Gov Suspends School Principal Over Alleged Harassment Of Female Student

The friend shared that Sarah had been grappling with depression, allegedly stemming from betrayal by her friends.

He stated that Sarah had contemplated suicide on multiple occasions.

Patience Maikefi, the cousin of the late Sarah and also a student at Nasarawa State University Keffi, revealed that Sarah called her on the phone, expressing profound distress and a sense of overwhelming despair.

The cousin recounted that Sarah abruptly ended the call, prompting multiple unsuccessful attempts to reconnect with her.

Patience stated that it was only when Sarah’s roommate summoned her to the school clinic that the devastating truth was revealed.

Amidst tears, Patience Maikefi recounted the heart-wrenching discovery at the university clinic, where it was confirmed that her cousin had taken a poisonous substance suspected to be sniper.

Sarah Maikefi had since been laid to rest in her hometown in Akwanga Local Government Area of Nasarawa State.