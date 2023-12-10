“What’s She Selling?” – Reactions As Venita Begs For Bookings

Venita Akpofure, a housemate of BBNaija All-Stars, has stirred up controversy when she begged for reservations for her services as the year comes to an end.

The mother of two, who made a big impression during her appearance on the most recent BBNaija show, took to social media to pursue gigs.

Venita in a post via the microblogging platform, X urged her followers and business partners to consider booking her for the few days she would be available for the year.

READ MORE: “Face Your Life” – Lateef Adedimeji Slams Insensitive Fan Commanding His Wife To Get Pregnant

“I have 28th,29th,30th open for bookings . Please book me o. You won’t regret it. I will always give my best. 🙏🏽,” she wrote.

The post however generated tons of reactions as many questioned the line of work of the reality star.

See reactions…

mz_endawwwd wrote: “Which work she de do? What are we booking for? Pls someone tell me.”

it._emily penned: “She has two children to feed. We saw how handworkong she was on the show. Her whole December is booked as shown on snapchat by her, she left with 3 days that hasn’t been booked. There is absolutely nothing wrong with what she posted but poor children of anger will literally find something silly to say. May God heal all of una.”

awenti_olivia said: “What’s she selling?”

blesynpriceless quizzed: “As MC or what .. what are they booking for . Asking genuinely.”

annabel__amaka noted: “Like y’all don’t know she’s an actress…. Mumu question ur fav what re they selling?”

timzytim5 wrote: “For the people asking what she does she’s an influencer. She models clothes for people and that’s a job. She could also be a face model.”