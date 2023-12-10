“I’m African, A Warrior, A Fighter” – Boma Goes Bald For New Movie Role

Boma Akpore, an actor and former housemate of Big Brother Naija, has announced on social media that he had shaved his head in preparation for a new film role.

The former reality TV personality hinted at an impending film by posting a majestic message about himself in which he praised his persona while dressed in Egyptian attire.

His caption read: “I’m African, a warrior, a fighter, a king. I rule, I dominate, I protect. Created in the image of God. Call me AUDU BALEBA ⚔️🎥.”

The video showcased the actor gracefully moving around, displaying his abs and newly bald head.”

SEE POST: