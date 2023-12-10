Sex-For-Role: How I Almost Quit Nollywood – Mercy Aigbe

Popular Nigerian actress and filmmaker, Mercy Aigbe Adeoti, has opened up on how sexual harassment almost caused her to quit the movie industry.

The movie star disclosed in a recent interview on TVC’s “Your View”, that following an audition, a producer made advances towards her.

She continued by saying that, even though she had a leading role in the upcoming movie, she was given another role, and that’s when she realised he was only interested in getting intimate with her to secure a better role.

Mercy Aigbe added that, despite otherchallenges in the industry, she rose to the top through consistency.

She stated: “I once met a producer in Surulere, and I expressed to him how much I would love to act. He told me he had an upcoming film, and invited me to his office for an audition. I passed three stages of the audition. After the last audition, I was given a minor role. I told him that was not the character I was auditioning for, and he replied that the director said he did not know me, and that was why he said I should be close to him (the producer).

“He had been making passes at me before then, but he did not come out clean to me until that day. He then stood up and tried to touch me. I was very upset, and I told him he could not do that to me, because I had earned the role.

That was a huge insult to my person, and I thought if that was what it took to be an actress, I did not want to be an actress anymore. I tore the script and eventually left. On my way home, I cried because I had left a well-paying job to join Nollywood, and I was already a single mother at the time.”

