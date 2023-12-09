Mr Macaroni Rejoices As He Bags Brand Ambassadorial Deal, Receives New Car

Mr. Macaroni, well-known comedian, is ecstatic as he bags ambassadorial deal with an automobile company, also received a brand new car.

The comedian took to his Instagram page to make the announcement as he showed off the car he had received as part of the contract.

Mr Macaroni disclosed that he signed a deal with @mikanomotors.

Photos shared on his social media page shows him besides the breath-taking black suv car.

Sharing the images, he wrote…

“I just signed a new deal with @mikanomotors and it came with this Beauty!!!! 😍❤️😍❤️”

Fans and colleagues took to the comment section to congratulate him…

aproko_doctor wrote: “Congratulations Maca!”.

iamnino_b wrote: “Mac Mac Mac! Come and carry your best friend naa 🏆🏆🏆”

adesuaetomi wrote: “Congratulationsssss”

lasisielenu commented: “Working boys on the rise. Jacuzzi Maka don tear that machine wey been Dey enter your papa eyes. Niiiiceeee one Niiiiiceeeee on 💯💯💯”

okunnu said: “Congratulations Ogbeni Debo 🔥🔥🔥🔥❤️❤️”

