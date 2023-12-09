Reaction As Nigerian Man Ties Knot With Caucasian Lover After 33 Years Of Being Single

A Nigerian man has finally found love, after he tied the knot with his Caucasian woman, following 33 years of being single.

The hairdresser who styled the wife for their traditional marriage shared a photo of the couple, who live in the USA, on the internet.

In the video posted on Instagram, the couple can be seen smiling and very much in love as they celebrate their impending nuptials.

The hairstylist revealed that the Nigerian man had been single before luck shined on him and brought him his Caucasian lover.

She also admitted than throughout the session he kept acting like a baby who just found love.

Some reactions to the post

ferraribae1 said: “They are too cute”

_hairbyanniee added: “This is so lovely 😍😍 I’m in awe”

dolledbyeleanora wrote: “They look so good together😍😍😍”

jennie_micheals cried: “My shuga daddy is taken🥲”

soluchbysoso reacted: “Love is a beautiful thing 😍😍😍. See me blushing”

theladyvivian___ wrote: “I love itttt 😍😍😍 Edo Queen”

WATCH VIDEO: