“Face Your Life” – Lateef Adedimeji Slams Insensitive Fan Commanding His Wife To Get Pregnant

Mobimpe, also known as Adebimpe Oyebade, has been the subject of unwelcome speculation regarding her personal life.

The actress posted a gorgeous picture of herself on Instagram, showcasing her impeccable sense of style in a bright purple and blue lace ensemble.

Among the sea of compliments and praises from her fans, one fan went too far by inquiring about the possibility of Mobimpe being pregnant for her husband, Lateef Adedimeji.

Adedimeji reacted defensively to the remark, interpreting it as an unjustified prying into the actress’s personal life.

He conveyed his dissatisfaction with the unsolicited inquiry, underscoring the inappropriateness of discussing such personal matters in public.

Adedimeji advised the fan to focus on their own life rather than prying into the private lives of others.

Lateef’s words:

“@skate.emm who is your brother werey, it’s how you people that mind your business and face your own life, Eran.”

See below;