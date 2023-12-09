“Super Eagles Coach Pays $20,000 Bribe Every Month From His Salary” – Peseiro Agent Reveals

Football agent, Jolly Ogu has revealed that Super Eagles manager, Jose Peseiro pays Twenty Thousand US Dollars (over Twenty million naira) kickback every month from his salary.

INFORMATION NIGERIA reports that the Europe based agent introduced the coach to Nigeria and played a vital role, ensuring that Peseiro, among other coaches who applied for same position became Nigeria senior team boss.

Jolly, on Friday, told Sports World that immediately after advising the Portuguese tactician not to give a Twenty Thousand US Dollars inducement to anyone, the coach stopped talking to him without fulfilling his part of the agreement of landing him the job.

He said: “Coach Peseiro is yet to settle me my share after I helped him secure the job. Peseiro is yet to fulfill his agreement.

“I know what I did for him to get the job. I know the joker I played. Withing 48 hrs, the camel’s back is broken. He said he’s keeping $20,000 to someone and I said why, since then, he put me in his black book”. Jolly Ogu said on popular WhatsApp platform, Sports World.

However, Jose Peseiro was receiving Seventy Thousand US Dollars ($70,000/month) every month in his first year as Nigeria coach but accepted a pay cut to Fifty Thousand US Dollars ($50,000) per month before extension of his contract in 2023.

It was gathered that the new contract is tied to winning the next African Cup of Nations in Cote D’Ivoire.