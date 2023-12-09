2023 AFCON: “Nigeria Has The Players But Not The Team” – Udeze

As Nigeria prepares ahead of the 2023 African Cup of Nations, former Super Eagles defender, Ifeanyi Udeze, has revealed that the Jose Peseiro’s side have the players but not the team.

Despite having the most expensive squad, full of stars, in Africa, the three times champions failed to live up to the expectations which makes football fans across the country doubt their ability to win the title in Ivory Coast.

According to Udeze, during an Interview with Punch on Friday, said that Jose Peseiro must work more on the team.

He said: “The AFCON is an open competition. The Super Eagles have launched their campaign, ‘Let’s do it again,’ and I think they can do it again.

“We have the players to achieve that, but currently, we lack the team. The coach needs to blend these players to form a cohesive team. Right now, we have talented players, but they haven’t gelled as a collective unit.”

INFORMATION NIGERIA reports that Udeze was part of the Super Eagles team in the 2004 AFCON competition in Tunisia.