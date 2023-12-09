Police Arrest Adamawa Teenager For Allegedly ‘Raping’ A Chicken

A 17-year-old resident of Viniklang, Girei Local Government Area of Adamawa, identified as Lawali Mori, has been apprehended by the operatives of the state’s police command for engaging in sexual activity with a cock.

It was gathered that Mori was arrested after one Esther Dimas, caught him sleeping with the chicken.

In a press statement shared on the Command X account on Friday, described the incident as an “unnatural offense”.

The State Police Public Relations Officer, SP Suleiman Nguroje, said that the complainant discovered the teenage suspect engaged in the horrible act.

Suleiman said: “UNNATURAL OFFENCE Another 17year old Suspect identified as Lawali Mori, a resident of Viniklang, Girei Local Government Area has been arrested for having unlawful carnal knowledge of a Cock against the order of Nature.

“The arrest was a result of a complaint made to police by one Esther Dimas a resident of Viniklang, after she caught the suspect in the act. The suspect further reveals he sexually assaulted the Cock but could not give reasons as to why he is doing such.

“However, the Commissioner of Police, CP Afolabi Babatola, while expressing worries, directed for a discreet investigation into the matter.”