Katsina Gov Suspends School Principal Over Alleged Harassment Of Female Student

The Katsina State Governor, Dikko Radda, has directed the Commissioner for Basic and Secondary Education Hadiza Yar’adua to suspend a teacher identified as Lawal Ibrahim for alleged sexual harassment of a female student of Government Day Secondary School, Dantankari in Dandume Local Government.

In a statement issued by the Director Press, Office of the Secretary to the State Government, Mr Abdullahi Aliyu-Yar’adua, made it available to newsmen on Friday.

The statement reads: “Gov Dikko Radda has received a report of alleged harassment against one Lawal Ibrahim, now a staff of the Ministry of Education.

“In consequence, therefore, the governor directed the Commissioner for Basic and Secondary School Education to immediately suspend Lawal Ibrahim and investigate the allegation with dispatch.

“Take appropriate action and report back to the governor.”

“The Commissioner of Police should investigate the allegation, and also investigate the Divisional Police Officer Dandume, for compromise on the matter and report back to the governor,” the statement said.